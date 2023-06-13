The Courier
Home/Sport/CHFL

CHNL 2023: Rokewood-Corindhap to relocate after issues arise on new netball courts

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated June 13 2023 - 7:46pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rokewood-Corindhap has been forced off its new courts for two weeks.
Rokewood-Corindhap has been forced off its new courts for two weeks.

Only weeks after they opened, Central Highlands Netball League club Rokewood-Corindhap has been forced off its new netball courts for further surfacing work.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.