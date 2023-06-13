ONLY weeks after they opened, Central Highlands Netball League club Rokewood-Corindhap has been forced off its new netball courts for further surfacing work.
The club says it expects to be off the courts for the next two weeks while works are carried out on the courts.
"We would like to advise our players, parents and members that due to the netball courts being repaired the whole club will be training at Smythesdale for the next two weeks on Wednesday," it said on its social media pages on Tuesday.
"We really appreciate and thank you for your patience while the club works through this and hope this makes it easier for parents and players on training nights.
"If you have any questions or concerns please contact your coach or a committee member."
The club also confirmed that its Auskick would also be off for the next couple of weeks while senior members trained at Smythesdale.
Golden Plains Shire said recent poor weather had impacted the courts.
"Application of the final court surfacing at Rokewood Recreation Reserve was impacted by wet weather, heavy rain and contractor delays in the lead up to the official opening in May," a spokesperson said.
"Further court surfacing work is now being undertaken, and this work will be completed prior to the next Rokewood-Corindhap Football Netball Club home game on Saturday June 24.
"Council has been assisting the club with relocating training and match day activities to Smythesdale while these final works are undertaken."
