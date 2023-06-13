Police again demonstrated they were taking a zero-tolerance approach to speeding over the long-weekend with the latest driver caught at the dangerous section of the Western Freeway at Warrenheip where the speed slows to 80kmh.
The driver lost his licence for three months after being clocked 27kmh over the limit near the end of Operation Regal, which also saw another speeding car impounded at Beaufort that appeared to be held together with duct tape.
We're really disappointed that drivers are speeding - especially when the road toll is so high- Acting Sergeant Ben Hay
The Horsham man - in his 40s - will have his licence suspended for three months and has been fined $509 after allegedly driving at 107kmh on the Warrenehip section of the Western Freeway.
The area has been the scene of numerous recent crashes and near misses and the troubled Old Melbourne Road intersection.
Ballarat Highway Patrol officers intercepted the Mitsubishi station wagon at 8.10pm on Monday.
Acting Sergeant Ben Hay said conditions were dark and the road was busy, as people hit the roads at the end of the King's Birthday long weekend.
"We're really disappointed that drivers are speeding - especially when the road toll is so high," he said.
"Now that we are in winter we want to remind people to check the condition of their cars and make sure they have carried out safety checks on tyres brakes lights and more.
"We're also imploring people to drive to the conditions and do not take any unnecessary risks.
"It only takes one small distraction or lack of concentration that can result in catastrophic consequences which last a lifetime."
The intercept was part of Operation Regal, which wrapped up on Monday night.
On Saturday morning, Ballarat Highway Patrol also impounded a sedan at Beaufort with the radiator attached to the engine area with duct tape and cable ties.
Officers alleged the Mount Gambier driver swerved between lanes in an area between Buangor and Beaufort, clocking more than 146kmh in an 80kmh zone.
The car also had a shattered back window and police issued a 'canary' (defect notice).
Police said it was impounded at a cost of $1625 and the 25-year-old driver will face court at a later date.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
