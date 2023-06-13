The Courier
Horsham driver 27kmh over limit near Ballarat as blitz wraps up

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 13 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 10:09am
Police released photos of the duct tape (circled) and cable ties attaching the radiator to the engine area. This car was intercepted at Beaufort early Saturday. Picture supplied
Police again demonstrated they were taking a zero-tolerance approach to speeding over the long-weekend with the latest driver caught at the dangerous section of the Western Freeway at Warrenheip where the speed slows to 80kmh.

