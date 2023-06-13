THERE are still people who approach John Shanahan at community events and ask him what Walking Off the War Within is all about.
He said there was a strong need to keep raising mental health awareness, not just for emergency and defence force personnel, but among community groups such as football clubs.
Mr Shanahan will be back speaking up again at Buninyong on Saturday, continuing his son's legacy, for the Nathan Shanahan Memorial Cup.
Buninyong, where the Shanahans have strong family ties, and Central Highlands rival Clunes, where Nathan played as a junior, first contested the Cup six years ago - six months after Nathan's death by suicide.
Nathan had been a passionate advocate for emergency and defence force personnel amid his own struggles with post-traumatic stress and depression.
Walking Off the War Within started as Nathan's mission to raise awareness as he trekked about 400 kilometres from Mildura to Adelaide.
Friends and family continue to carry his legacy.
This was why Mr Shanahan was keen to "make it a very big day" when the Bombers and Magpies clash in football and netball this week.
His goal was to encourage everyone about both clubs to look out for their mates and for each other in their community - even if the special fixture was just a prompt for players and supporters to give a friend a check-in phone call.
This match comes amid the ongoing Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.
Mr Shanahan said the numbers of veterans who lose their lives on Australian soil each year, as well as a national suicide toll that was higher than when Nathan died, meant more had to be done to save lives.
Walking Off the War Within raises money to host walk events in a tilt to Nathan's effort. Events are focused on ensuring defence and emergency services personnel and their families know they are never alone in facing mental struggles.
Funds from the not-for profit are also channeled into organisations that work directly with people needing mental health support.
IN OTHER NEWS
Walking Off the War Within will return to Ballarat in October after more than a year's hiatus in the wake of pandemic restrictions.
Ballarat will launch a big month with walks to follow in Mildura and Warrnambool. Mildura is Nathan's adopted home town where a football match similar to the Buninyong-Clunes fixture was played in his name a few weeks ago between Robinvale-Euston and Imperials.
Mr Shanahan will address the Bombers and Magpies playing groups before the match on Saturday.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.