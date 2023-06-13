There are more than 150 cats looking for new homes at the Ballarat Animal Shelter, and the City of Ballarat is prepared to play match-maker to help them out.
According to a council media release, 122 cats were adopted in May, but dozens remain who urgently need a new home, and sadly there will be more on the way.
Adoption fees have been dropped to $50 for the rest of June, down from $140, and staff are eager to help find the right people for each cat.
The fee includes all veterinary checks, worming and flea treatment, de-sexing, microchip, and City of Ballarat registration.
"Many of the cats in the Ballarat Animal Shelter now enjoy the life of a solo pet, so residents who do not own a pet are encouraged to do their research to determine whether a cat can fit into their family," the release states.
Cat owners in Ballarat are reminded they are required to keep their cats confined at night, and a Cat Curfew exists to minimise harm to the environment and wildlife and to keep cats safe from road traffic.
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said in a statement the adoption drive is a great opportunity to add a fluffy companion to your family.
"Cats are wonderful, low maintenance pets to have around the home and can be a great addition to your family," she said.
"Why not consider an adopted cat as your first pet, the great team at the Animal Shelter can help you make the right decision for you and your family."
For more information, or to book an appointment to meet the cats, phone 5334 2075.
