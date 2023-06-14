Some Victorian school buses are still without seatbelts, the premier has admitted, as multiple serious bus crashes again spotlight the debate around their compulsory enforcement.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews confirmed about 200 of Victoria's 1200-strong fleet of school buses were not fitted with seatbelts, but would be taken off the road in the next year or so.
Mr Andrews is yet to speak with his NSW counterpart about the crash in the Hunter Valley that killed 10 wedding guests, but said the southern state stood ready to offer any support to victims and their families.
The crash comes less than a month after a truck collided with a bus carrying 46 children from Exford Primary School at nearby Eynesbury to the south-east of Melton.
None of the students were killed but several sustained traumatic injuries, including partial and complete amputations.
Last year a bus crash on the Western Freeway at Pentland Hills, where a truck rammed into a Loreto excursion bus in the middle of the night, also resulted in multiple serious injuries among the students and teachers.
No one from the September crash was killed and enforcement of seatbelt laws possibly prevented far worse outcomes.
A Department of Transport and Planning spokesperson told The Age 1295 out of 1448 dedicated free regional school buses now had seatbelts installed, after the state committed in 2013 to ensuring they were fitted on all new school buses and the remaining 153 regional buses would be fitted with seatbelts by the end of 2024.
Under Victorian law, buses and coaches are not required to have seatbelts unless there is a seat directly facing a front windscreen, but they must be worn if available.
Mr Andrews is open to a national approach on bus seatbelts but noted complexities around school, charter and public transport types and the difficulty in striking an agreement with all states and territories.
"This is an incident that I'm sure every state and territory will learn from," Mr Andrews said.
- AAP
