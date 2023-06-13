Community members can help shape the Ballarat Airport Precinct by helping to decide what names to give 11 new roads.
The City of Ballarat has released a list of proposed names for community feedback, taking inspiration from the area's aviation history, including the various types of military aircraft that have flown in and out over the years.
Individuals that could be honoured with their own street signs include Ballarat-born Gladys Joyce Mathews and Francis Noel Miller Petch who both enlisted in the Royal Australian Airforce in 1942.
Two of the 11 roads are proposed to take their names from the language spoken by traditional owners the Wadawurrung people: Karndorr Circuit incorporating the Wadawurrung word for 'track'; and Winmaling Circuit incorporating Wadawurrung word for 'wind'.
Ballarat Airport's manager, the Ballarat Airport Stakeholder Reference Group, and the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation all contributed to the shortlisting process.
This is the second time the wider community has been asked to contribute, after consultation late last year received mixed feedback.
As a result, earlier name suggestions Consolidated Road, Wireless Drive, Empire Drive, and Gunners Drive are all out of contention; and Boomerang Road and Timmins Lane have been added in.
The full list of proposed names and an online survey are available via until Friday, July 7 via mysay.ballarat.vic.gov.au.
The council is also accepting written submissions supporting or opposing the proposed names.
