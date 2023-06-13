The Courier
City of Ballarat releases proposed Airport Precinct road names for community consultation

Updated June 13 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
The City of Ballarat has released an updated map showing road names proposed for Mitchell Park's Airport Precinct.
Community members can help shape the Ballarat Airport Precinct by helping to decide what names to give 11 new roads.

