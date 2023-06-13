A man has been convicted following a brutal dog attack, which left a woman in need of plastic surgery to repair her wounded arm.
Shayne Timothy Glenane, 59, representing himself, pleaded guilty to three charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court relating to a dog attack on January 28.
The charges included being the owner of a dog causing serious injury, having an unregistered dog and having a dog at large during the day.
According to the council's prosecutor, the victim was walking her Jack Russell terrier off-lead on an empty block of land at Mount Clear at 7.30pm when a brindle mastiff cross deerhound lunged at the victim, biting her on the arm and knocking her and her dog to the ground.
The victim said they were "fearful about what might happen next," and saw blood on her jacket.
When Glenane restrained his pet, he proceeded to yell at the victim, telling her his dog doesn't bite, and walked away from the victim while swearing. Following the attack, the victim, who was in shock, was taken to an emergency department, but according to the summary her wound was too big to stitch together and she had to seek treatment from a plastic surgeon costing $1674.
It's not alleged the victim's dog was injured.
The offending dog, which was never registered or micro-chipped, was seized by authorities on January 31 and euthanised on March 30.
Glenane said there were no mitigating circumstances to add to his defence, but disputed the size and breed of the victim's dog.
He said his dog squeezed through the gate and ran around to the empty lot at the back of his unit, without growling or alerting him to its escape.
"I don't know why she (the victim) would walk her dog there, she knew my dog was territorial," Glenane said.
"There's no street there, it's just grass and trees ... I wouldn't walk around there."
"Her dog wasn't on the lead, my dog wasn't on the lead, there were no witnesses around."
Following a number of outbursts in court by Glenane, including loudly saying "f***ing idiots," and "let's just get it over with," Magistrate Ronald Saines was forced to reprimand the accused.
"Can you please refrain from using vile language in this court?" he said.
"This will cost you thousands of dollars, I'm going to decide how many thousands of dollars. Show a bit of respect to the process and not simply demand the case is dealt with."
Glenane, who is on a disability pension, was fined $1674 to reimburse the victim's medical costs, $131.50 for prosecution costs, $3000 for the council's care and euthanisation costs, and a further aggregate fine of $2500 in respect of all three offences.
Magistrate Saines said the incident was a serious dog attack which resulted in severe injuries and hospitalisation.
"You owned a dog which should have been under control and was outside your residence and outside your gate," he said.
