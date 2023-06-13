The Courier
Woman taken to hospital after two-car crash in Haddon

By The Courier
Updated June 13 2023 - 4:14pm, first published 3:54pm
A woman was taken to hospital after a crash in Haddon on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Picture file
A woman was taken to hospital after a crash in Haddon on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Picture file

A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after a two-car accident at Haddon on Tuesday.

