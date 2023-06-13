A woman has been taken to hospital in a stable condition after a two-car accident at Haddon on Tuesday.
The smash happened near the intersection of Bells and Sago Hill roads, and was reported at 2.04pm.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a woman in her 20s was treated for minor injuries and taken to Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital.
The patient was initially reported as being trapped.
Fire Rescue Victoria sent a crew from Lucas (station 68), with two Haddon CFA units attending in support.
Police were also at the scene.
