City of Ballarat Mayor Cr Des Hudson progresses Central Victorian Goldfields UNESCO world heritage bid

By Kirra Grimes
June 14 2023 - 2:00pm
Mayor Cr Des Hudson at Ballarat's historic Town Hall after the 2022 local government election. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat's mayor has made a special trip to the nation's capital to meet with key bureaucrats involved in progressing a bid for international heritage recognition.

