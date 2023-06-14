The poor state of regional roads has been high on the agenda as City of Ballarat representatives join forces with mayors and councillors from across Australia to lobby for more federal government funding this week.
The Australian Local Government Association (ALGA) is uniting thousands of local government leaders in Canberra from June 13-15 to share innovations and push the need for sustainable Commonwealth funding to support their communities.
High on the list of demands is a $300 million annual increase to the federal Roads to Recovery program, currently set at about $500 million.
Other discussion topics at the 2023 National General Assembly include cost of living, emissions reduction, cyber security, and natural disasters.
ALGA president Linda Scott told The Courier road maintenance was a key topic raised by regional mayors on Tuesday.
Ms Scott highlighted an imbalance in that councils managed nearly 80 per cent of Australia's road network but collected only about 3.5 per cent of the total taxation revenue raised by Australian governments.
"We know increased funding allows local governments to fix the pot holes, it allows councils to prevent road tragedies and fatalities, and these are the kinds of priorities that united local governments are focused on this week in Canberra," she said.
Ballarat Mayor Cr Des Hudson was unable to attend due to other commitments, but told The Courier the city was being well-represented by councillors Daniel Moloney, Ben Taylor, Deputy Mayor Amy Johnson, and Chief Executive Evan King.
Cr Hudson said keeping up with road maintenance was one of the biggest issues facing councils and that "we need to all be lobbying for our fair share of the GST gains and other funding opportunities that are there".
"We need to make sure that we continue to push that line and say the cost of delivering projects continues to increase and the rate burden on our ratepayers can only ever go so far," he said.
Federal Member for Ballarat and Local Government Minister Catherine King addressed the assembly on Wednesday, with a speech touching on the "continued backlog of local road repairs".
Ms King pointed to Roads to Recovery, the $100 million a year Black Spot Program, the $85 million a year Bridges Renewal Program, and the extended Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program as examples of federal government support.
"As a local MP, I know what top issue is filling up the inbox of almost every councillor across the country - the state of our roads," Ms King said.
"Beyond these investments, I am hopeful that our review of the Infrastructure Investment Pipeline will also provide us an opportunity to provide further support to you for local road funding in a way that lessens the administrative burden on you all so you can concentrate on road repair and maintenance," she said.
