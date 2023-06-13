City leaders say a key piece of transport infrastructure has passed the city by, as the state government appears to be turning its back on the option of a rail platform for the Commonwealth Games.
While the additional infrastructure would make it more simple for spectators from the Games to attend events at Mars and Selkirk stadiums, an additional platform would become a key part of the city's future transport plans.
The City of Ballarat has been advocating for this project for almost a year, but the state government has been reluctant to shed any light on its transport master plan.
Commonwealth Games delivery minister Jacinta Allan said there was "simply a factor of time" when questioned about the events platform on Tuesday at the Public Accounts and Estimates Committee.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said we were outgrowing the train infrastructure we currently had.
On census night in 2021 there were 174,000 people in greater Ballarat (SA4), with more expected as land is unlocked in the west and north growth zones.
Despite Bendigo having a smaller population, by about 6000 people, they have five train stations.
Mr Poulton said an events platform could have brought forward a project we certainly would need in the future.
"If we can build an athletes' village and the other infrastructure builds that we require, then an event platform at the level we're talking about would not be unreasonable," he said.
Mr Poulton said if the city was to move away from the reliance on cars and cark parks in the central business district, then more train options were needed.
"The system is not set up right now for intra-city commuting via rail," he said.
"Right now the concept of doing that is remote because the only options you have are Wendouree and Ballarat Central stations."
Rail futures institute president John Hearsch said there was still time to develop more rail infrastructure before the Games.
"Where there's a will there's a way, and of course when there's no will there is no way," he said.
Mr Hearsch said there would also need to be some more considerations into what kind of services would be required considering the limited number of services currently running on the Maryborough line, and more investigation would be needed into rail signaling as the location opposite the stadium was close to level crossings.
The platform would need to be disability-compliant, have power for lighting, and roadworks would be needed to ensure vehicle access.
Mr Hearsch said the time involved sorting out the signaling would take longer than building the platform itself.
"If the government made a decision today and were willing to fund it, I have no doubt that it could be in place for the Games."
Liberal Commonwealth Games spokesperson David Southwick said in a statement it was disappointing.
"Given the Commonwealth Games will be the biggest event regional Victoria has ever hosted, a dedicated events platform at Mars Stadium shouldn't be out of the question," he said.
"The growth and development of Ballarat is crucial to the future of our state."
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
