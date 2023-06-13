Ballarat police have had a close call with an alleged drink driver, which almost collided into their parked, marked car.
The incident happened in the Ballarat CBD at 12am on Sunday, with Highway Patrol officers intercepting the car and a Melbourne driver blowing 0.09 in a breath test.
It resulted in the driver's licence being suspended for six months.
It was part of a four-day blitz across Victoria for the King's Birthday long weekend.
Across the Ballarat Police Service Area (which includes Pyrenees), Operation Regal picked up one drink driver and four drug-drivers.
Drug drivers also outnumbered drink drivers in the Moorabool PSA (which also includes Hepburn and Golden Plains), with one caught over the limit and three testing positive for illicit substances.
The figures were the same in the Northern Grampians PSA (including Ararat).
On Saturday, a driver allegedly refused to take a drug test, earning himself a date in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court and an immediate driving ban.
Police on the Western Freeway at Bungaree saw a dual-cab ute towing a dual-axle trailer - both with no tail lights.
Officers said the ute and the trailer were both unregistered - and the vehicle had false plates.
Ballarat recorded four unregistered vehicles over the long weekend, Moorabool eight, Goldfields (including Central Goldfields Shire) had three and Northern Grampians 13.
An hour before the Bungaree incident, the Ballarat Highway Patrol also intercepted a V8 Holden ute with a driver who was failing to display p-plates.
The probationary licence holder was fined $185 for the plate offence - and another $370 for driving a prohibited high-powered vehicle. Officers said he also lost three demerit points.
When it came to disqualified drivers, one was picked up in Ballarat and two in Northern Grampians.
Unlicensed drivers were a much bigger problem, with four detected in Ballarat, three in Moorabool, five in Northern Grampians and one in the Goldfields area.
Again, speeding was by far the most road sin, with a total of 128 offences detected between Bacchus Marsh and Stawell - compared to 199 at the same time last year.
In Ballarat, 21 drivers were caught across the four days, 30 in Moorabool, 34 in Northern Grampians and 43 in the Central Goldfields.
Among the alleged offenders was a 25-year-old Mount Gambier man clocked at 146kmh in an 80kmh zone near Beaufort.
Police later discovered the car's radiator was attached with duct tape and cable ties. It also had a shattered back window - and was issued a defect notice.
The car was one of five impoundments in the Ballarat area. Northern Grampians saw one.
Ballarat was also the only PSA where cycling (five) and pedestrian (one) offences were recorded.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
