Ballarat police car almost hit by alleged drink driver

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 13 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:00pm
Operation Regal picked up more drug drivers than drink drivers across the Ballarat region. Picture file.

Ballarat police have had a close call with an alleged drink driver, which almost collided into their parked, marked car.

