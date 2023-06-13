The number of deer - and deer hunters - is on the rise around greater Ballarat.
Fallow deer are being spotted on roads everywhere from Linton to Smythesdale, Mount Cole, the Wombat Forest near Daylesford, Brisbane Ranges and more.
Even more disturbing is the number of people running into much-larger (but less common) Sambar deer, which are also running wild across the region.
The issue came to a head on May 4 when a Sambar deer was struck on the Western Freeway at Nerrina - close to suburban homes.
Passers-by initially believed the dead animal was a horse.
Similar incidents have also recently been reported on the Hume Freeway near Seymour.
The State Government has released a plan to control wild deer over the next five years, but it was far from perfect according to Field and Game Australia Hunting and Conservation Manager Glenn Falla.
"A lot of these deer will be hunted by helicopter and their bodies left to rot," he said.
"It's a waste. It attracts foxes and wild dogs.
"If it was done by hunters on the ground, the deer would be collected and the meat put in the freezer."
The East and West Deer Control Plans will aim to prevent new populations from establishing - and is part of a $19,2 million project over four years. Priority will be given to parks including Budj Bim.
The plan also classifies deer as 'game" - but not a pest animal.
Fallow deer are the most common species in the greater Ballarat area - with males weighing 60-100kg and females 40-50kg.
"Many deer are hunted on private property. Pine and bluegum plantations also act as cover for many animals," Mr Falla said.
"Venison is similar to beef. It's not as gamey as people think," Mr Falla said.
"The thing is with a free-range meat, you know where it's come from and it's not subject to a lot of processing.
"You might spend three months duck hunting and have a but to show for it, but in just five minutes of deer hunting you can get enough meat to fill a freezer," he said.
"It's the fastest-growing sector of hunters.
"Back in the past you might go deer hunting in Victoria and mostly come-home empty-handed.
"Now it's a lot more likely you'll go out, find more deer and come back with meat for the freezer."
"Many of our members hunt for the table - more so than antlers for the wall," Mr Falla said.
"Free range food is low-fat, high-protein and saves the bank.
"It's highly valued and the side benefit is spending time in the great outdoors which is beneficial to both our fitness and mental wellbeing.
"All the while, our members are assisting in keeping the numbers down."
Fallow deer (dama dama) originated in Turkey and were the first species to become established in Australia in the 1830s..
They are now living wild in every state except Western Australia and the Northern Territory.
Males have wide flat-shaped antlers and can reach a height of 95cm.
Females can grow to 80cm.
Fallow deer are generally fawn with white spots but have a highly variable coat colour.
The tail is black on top and white underneath, surrounded by a pale rump patch.
Sambar deer are much bigger - at up to 180kg and are native to Sri Lanka and Sumatra.
Red deer are also an issue. They are native to Asia and can grow up to 200kg.
"A lot of them in Victoria came from the failure of deer farming in the 1980s and 1990s. Some of those farmers were going broke," Mr Falls said.
"The deer just ended up getting out."
IN THE NEWS
There are 40,000 licenced deer hunters in Victoria.
Mr Fall said in Victoria the animals were predominantly hunted with Centrefire Rifles in calibres above 0.270 (Winchester).
Recreational hunting isn't permitted at night (half an hour after sunset until half an hour before sunrise).
Deer have been blamed for competing with livestock and wildlife for food and destroying farm fences.
He said deer were likely to occupy forest, bluegum and pine plantations during the day - but come out early in the morning.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.