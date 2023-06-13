Pair allegedly pinch trailer from Sturt Street

Ballarat police are investigating a trailer theft from central Ballarat - and want help identifying two people caught on camera.
Officers said on Tuesday last week (June 6) a male and female arrived at an address in Sturt Street in a silver Ford station wagon with the registration SSL 463.
The man has been seen unsuccessfully trying to jemmy open a locked door at the back of the property.
The pair have then taken a nearby trailer instead.
IN THE NEWS
Police have released images of a person they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries.
Anyone who may have information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at https://www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.