The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Person taken to hospital after Redan detour crash

By The Courier
Updated June 14 2023 - 11:26am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate the crash in Redan. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson
Police investigate the crash in Redan. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Redan on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.