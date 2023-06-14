Person taken to hospital after Redan detour crash

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash in Redan on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews were called about 10.30am to the two-car collision at the corner of Bell Street and Campbells Crescent.
One vehicle, which appears to be a white Toyota, has severe damage to its front, while the second vehicle, a blue Ford ute, sustained damage to its passenger side.
Police at the scene said one vehicle appeared to have failed to give way, and one person had been taken to hospital.
It's understood each car had a single occupant.
The crash occurred along a detour around Leith Street, which is currently closed for maintenance works.
IN THE NEWS
While the road was wet, it's understood it was not raining at the time of the accident.
The road was blocked for 50 minutes while it was cleaned up.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.