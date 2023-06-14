Powerhouse Hepburn has the biggest player points cushion in the Central Highlands Football League.
With 42 available, the premiership contender is averaging 30 a week after a season-low 27 in round seven.
It is the benefit of having a large part of their list being homegrown talent or recruits who have become longstanding players.
The Burras had just two players with more than one point - Quade Butt four and coach Mitch Banner three.
Hepburn's only players with multiple points to have lined up this season are Matt Notman (four), Sean Tighe (three) and Cooper Bath (two).
Learmonth, Springbank and Skipton (twice) are the only clubs to have hit their maximum allocation in any games.
Skipton has the highest average of 44.
