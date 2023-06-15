There's ogres, swamps, a whole league of fairytale characters and a touch of magic taking over at Phoenix P-12 Community College this week.
The school's annual theatre production will see Shrek, Princess Fiona, Donkey and their sidekicks take to the stage in Shrek Jr.
School children and the wider school community completed an online poll to decide what the 2023 school musical would be, and Shrek was the winner.
"There's lots of characters, lots of kids have roles in the show and there's an ensemble of all the fairytale creatures so plenty of kids get to have a go on stage," said director Alex Patterson.
The cast of about 40 year nine and 10 students gave their first public performance on Wednesday in a final dress rehearsal in front of an excited audience of Phoenix primary school students.
Opening night in front of a paying audience will take place on Thursday night, with three further performances on Friday and Saturday.
The student involvement goes far further than just the cast. There's students playing in the band, helping out backstage on lighting, sound, hair and makeup, ticketing, Academy of Industry students have helped build sets including Shrek's iconic toilet, and cooking students will cater for the teachers' gala night performance.
"We see kids get a big confidence boost on stage," Mr Patterson said.
"They gain confidence being in live theatre, and its a rare opportunity for kids in school to be on stage and performing under lights."
To inspire the group, they recently travelled to Melbourne's Regent Theatre to see & Juliet and came back to school enthused to do their best in the spotlight.
"Even if they are not going to be an actor, if they are interested and have a passion in the arts wiether it's in sets, lighting and sound, or on stage, we need to give them that opportunity to explore their passion," Mr Patterson said.
