First light poles installed in Lake Wendouree lighting project

The first light poles of the Lake Wendouree and Victoria Park Link Lighting project have been installed on the northern side of the lake.
Workers from contractor DeAraugo and Lea Electrical erected the first of 225 light poles on Wednesday, with light fittings to be added in the coming months.
"It's exciting to see this project take shape as we work to have lake lighting switched on in July," said City of Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson.
"We look forward to delivering lake lighting so our community can make the most of Ballarat's most popular recreational location in the darker, winter months."
The lights will be fitted with timers to switch off at 10pm, and back on at 5.30am. A natural light sensor will turn off the light in the mornings.
The $3.17 million project to light the track around the lake was first discussed in 1998 and had more than 80 per cent support in the 2017 Lake Wendouree master plan following extensive community and local resident engagement.
But since council passed the project, and co-funding secured from the state government, the project has been mired in environmental and heritage concerns.
The City of Ballarat has prepared a Tree Management Plan and a Construction Management Plan which also comply with the Australian Standard 4970 Protection of Trees on Development Sites, and a project arborist is guiding the works.
