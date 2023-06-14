The Courier
First light poles installed in Lake Wendouree lighting project

By Michelle Smith
Updated June 14 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 5:30pm
The first light pole erected in the $3.17m Lake Wendouree lighting project has been installed on the northern side of the lake near Forest Street. Picture by Adam Trafford
The first light poles of the Lake Wendouree and Victoria Park Link Lighting project have been installed on the northern side of the lake.

