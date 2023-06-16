Ballarat rental vacancy rate still hits hard

Renters will be competing against hundreds for a single Ballarat rental, even with a slight uptick in vacancy rates, according to the most recent quarterly report.
Data from CoreLogic shows Ballarat suburbs are well under a "market balance" rental vacancy rate.
Rental vacancies are at 1.3 per cent on average in the Ballarat region, while the median rent continues to rise - an increase of 1.9 per cent.
The suburb with the lowest vacancy rate was Canadian with 0.3 per cent, while the highest was Newington with 2.6 per cent - a huge jump from 12 months ago when it was just 0.4 per cent.
All Ballarat region suburbs have seen a rental increase of about 1.9 per cent for May.
The highest hit was Buninyong with a 2.5 per cent increase, the median weekly rent of $469, making it the second most expensive area to rent.
Lake Gardens has the highest rent, at a median of $480 - there was an increase of one per cent this quarter but a 4.2 per cent increase in the past year.
Other expensive rental areas paying over $450 a week include Bonshaw, Buninyong, Delacombe, Invermay Park, Lucas, Lake Gardens and Mount Helen.
The toughest areas to find a rental is Ballarat North, Golden Point, Miners Rest, Redan, Sebastopol and Soldiers Hills, all with a vacancy rate under one per cent.
Ballarat Real Estate operations manager Jamie Lampard said the demand for rentals remained strong with supply struggling to keep up.
"There is an ongoing shortage of supply of available rental homes," Mr Lampard said.
"A balanced marketplace between owners and renter is typically three per cent vacancy rate and we've been below three per cent for quite some time now.
"In the past month we had 1700 inquiries for 35 rental properties," he said.
Mr Lampard said a challenge was due to interest rates keeping renters out of the homebuyers' market for longer as well as investors.
Mr Lampard said out of 350 rentals available across the Ballarat region, only 10 were below $300 a month.
"Rental affordability is a big challenge at the moment," he said.
"Until we see more supply coming into the market, we are going to see the current trend occur for some time."
The Ballarat suburbs with the biggest rental rise over the past 12 months were Wendouree with a 7.2 per cent increase, followed by Invermay Gardens (6.8 per cent), Golden Point (6.5 per cent), Redan (6.5 per cent), and Bonshaw, Lake Wendouree and Sebastopol (6 per cent).
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.