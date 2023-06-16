Gordon overran Hepburn to win the CHFL match of the day by 45 points at Gordon on Saturday.
The Eagles kicked seven goals in the last quarter to remain unbeaten.
Watch the replay of the match here - brought to you by The Courier in partnership with Intersport Ballarat and Redwood Entertainment.
The streams will be available only to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au
In the meantime, head to The Courier's Footy HQ page for the latest news and team previews.
You can also watch previous 2023 live streams here.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.