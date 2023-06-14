A grain truck rollover has blocked the Geelong-Ballan Road at Mount Wallace.
The B-double accident was reported at 1.12pm Wednesday at the summit of a hill, about 500m south of the Brisbane Ranges Road intersection.
The CFA said that within half an hour, at least 50 trucks were lined up at the accident scene, waiting to pass.
The truck is understood to have blocked both lanes of the road shortly after 1pm- which is a popular shortcut between Geelong and Daylesford/Bendigo.
Police are diverting traffic around the area.
VicRoads advice recommends motorists use the Western Freeway and Geelong-Bacchus Marsh Road to avoid the closure.
Two Mount Wallace brigade trucks have been called in - as well as another from Ballan who were working on the massive clean up to get the road open again.
Tonnes of grain remained scattered across the arterial road and onto the road verge.
Emergency services said the driver of the truck was not physically hurt.
The accident happened a few hundred metres north of a proposed Buddhist Monastery at Mount Wallace.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
