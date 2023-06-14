Drivers heading to Miners Rest this month are in for a bunch of detours, as works on a new freeway off-ramp roundabout continue.
In a letter dropped to residents this week, the state government's Department of Transport and Planning has announced access to the freeway and Howe Street - the Ballarat-Maryborough Road - will be disrupted from June 26 to July 7, between 7am and 5pm.
The roundabout itself is now complete, but access will be limited with alternating traffic-controlled closures while streetlights and guardrails are installed. To get to the Melbourne-bound Western Freeway driving north from Learmonth Road, drivers will need to head west then perform a U-turn at the Sunraysia Highway intersection, while drivers heading south to get to the freeway will need to continue to Ring Road and turn on at the Gillies Road overpass.
Access to Miners Rest from the freeway heading east will involve detouring along the Midland Highway and Kennedys Road.
Work began in January and is expected to be complete in October.
