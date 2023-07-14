UPDATE, July 14:
More traffic disruptions are coming to the Miner's Rest Western Freeway interchange, as works continue to install a new roundabout continue.
The Western Freeway on-ramp and off-ramp will be closed at the Ballarat-Maryborough Road and Western Freeway interchange on Monday, July 17 and Wednesday, July 19. Detours will be in place.
The ramps will be open on Tuesday, July 18.
Regional Roads Victoria said the closures were required to allow large machinery to operate on-site as crews complete final works.
During this period, lane closures at the roundabout will also be in place.
Motorists will still be able to use Howe Street and Learmonth Road to travel between Ballarat and Miner's Rest.
Delays are expected and motorists have been advised to plan ahead of their trip.
EARLIER, June 26:
Drivers heading to Miners Rest this month are in for a bunch of detours, as works on a new freeway off-ramp roundabout continue.
In a letter dropped to residents this week, the state government's Department of Transport and Planning has announced access to the freeway and Howe Street - the Ballarat-Maryborough Road - will be disrupted from June 26 to July 7, between 7am and 5pm.
The roundabout itself is now complete, but access will be limited with alternating traffic-controlled closures while streetlights and guardrails are installed. To get to the Melbourne-bound Western Freeway driving north from Learmonth Road, drivers will need to head west then perform a U-turn at the Sunraysia Highway intersection, while drivers heading south to get to the freeway will need to continue to Ring Road and turn on at the Gillies Road overpass.
Access to Miners Rest from the freeway heading east will involve detouring along the Midland Highway and Kennedys Road.
Work began in January and is expected to be complete in October.
