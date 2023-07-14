The roundabout itself is now complete, but access will be limited with alternating traffic-controlled closures while streetlights and guardrails are installed. To get to the Melbourne-bound Western Freeway driving north from Learmonth Road, drivers will need to head west then perform a U-turn at the Sunraysia Highway intersection, while drivers heading south to get to the freeway will need to continue to Ring Road and turn on at the Gillies Road overpass.

