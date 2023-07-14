The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Ballarat road works: Western Freeway on and off ramps to be closed at Miners Rest

By Alex Ford
Updated July 14 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roundabout works near Miners Rest in June. Picture by Kate Healy
Roundabout works near Miners Rest in June. Picture by Kate Healy

UPDATE, July 14:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.