TEMPERATURES are expected to barely reach double-digits when the Southern Mounties are in action this weekend. They plan to channel the chill into helping others.
Mount Clear Junior Football Club is teaming up with friendly rival East Point for a winter warmer drive on Sunday.
Four utes will be parked at the Mounties' home game to collect items for people in need. One will be labelled for non-perishable food; the second for blankets; the third for winter coats, gloves, scarves and beanies; and, the fourth will be for toiletries.
Mounties president Ashley Madigan said the club generally tried to do a major fundraiser each season but, instead of raising money, the Mounties hoped this might be a different way families could help out a little.
Mr Madigan said the committee looked to the fixture ahead and saw a home game against East Point as the perfect opportunity.
Already, Mr Madigan and his East Point counterpart Simon Geljion have blown away by how quickly families at both clubs have rallied to spread the word on socials and to start collecting items.
Mr Geljion said this was what junior clubs did, offer support - even their rivals down the highway Bacchus Marsh and Darley.
"Generally clubs help each other out...Everyone is of the same mindset and goal," Mr Geljion said.
All donations will be shared between the On Track Foundation, for its community programs such as the Soup Bus, and The Ballarat Foundation-led Ballarat Winter Appeal. The annual winter appeal has long distributed to emergency relief agencies Anglicare, Uniting Ballarat, St Vincent de Paul and The Salvation Army in Ballarat.
Frontline welfare agencies have been reporting a sharp rise in middle-income households seeking help with basic food and clothing this winter amid the rising living costs.
Cost of housing is up almost nine per cent, food almost eight per cent and transport about seven per cent, monthly data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics released on the eve of winter showed.
This has been on top of seasonal issues, such as dire support to meet energy bills and extra clothing and blankets to stay warm.
Median rental prices has also continued to creep up in Ballarat from about $400 a week in April.
Mr Madigan and Mr Geljion hoped as football clubs united on such an issue, they could make a big impact in helping people in need.
Community members are welcome to also donate goods at Mount Clear Recreation Reserve on Sunday.
Clubs are keen to fill the ute trays with items to give.
