The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Mount Clear, East Point juniors collect food, clothing for needy

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 15 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
East Point junior president Simon Geljon and Mount Clear junior president Ashley Madigan have been blown away by how quickly club families have rallied for this cause. Picture by Adam Trafford
East Point junior president Simon Geljon and Mount Clear junior president Ashley Madigan have been blown away by how quickly club families have rallied for this cause. Picture by Adam Trafford

TEMPERATURES are expected to barely reach double-digits when the Southern Mounties are in action this weekend. They plan to channel the chill into helping others.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.