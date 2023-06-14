The Courier
Ballarat man's death highlights mental illness gun woes

June 15 2023 - 4:30am
Self-reporting failed man in need, coroner says
The state government has rejected a call by the Coroners Court for tighter controls over mentally-ill people getting firearms licences following a tragic death by suicide.

