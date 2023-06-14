A couple's ambition to open a wedding and events venue in Buninyong is closer.
Alyssa and Travis Strangwick have completed a four-month refresh of Buninyong Golf Club's top floor, transforming it into a "glamorous" country-style venue.
The large space has been repainted, the purple carpet has been replaced and the curtains and bar have been updated.
It includes a "grand room" and "cocktail lounge" which can be used for smaller events or transformed into a studio
The Strangwick's, owners of wedding film agency Angry Chicken Media, said Ivory Pavilion was a dream come true after almost three years of trying to secure a suitable venue.
They had planned to set up their boutique wedding venue at the former Buninyong Fire Station in Learmonth Street but they could not get permission from the City of Ballarat and unappeased community members.
Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton then contacted the Strangwicks about the golf club opportunity.
"The opportunity that came up after everything went down at the fire station was completely unexpectant. We were so unaware," Ms Strangwick said.
"It's kind of known that we didn't give up."
Ms Strangwick said the council's planning process was the hardest thing she had experienced with more than $20,000 spent, but the new venue did not require a permit because it was already established.
"All the excitement of being able to support local suppliers and vendors in the wedding industry doesn't change. If anything, we've been able to add more now because we are not just weddings we are wedding, events and functions," she said.
"We can really bring the community something special whereas before, our hands were tied - we had 80 or below wedding guests and that's all we could've achieved.
"This is really the opportunity we are incredibly grateful for because we know what we have in front of us now and how much potential we have to give back to businesses, the community and ourselves."
Ms Strangwick said a lot of couples did not initially think of a golf club venue to hold their event. There are two locations on the property near dams for wedding ceremonies.
Works to establish a beer garden, which can include food vans, are under way.
"We're really giving people this idea again that it's very similar to a winery in a sense your photos are on location, your ceremony's beautiful because you've got all of that nature and acreage around you," she said.
"It's just a different type of acreage. You don't have the vineyards per say. But just a short drive down to Buninyong town centre you've got the vines above the hotel and cafes and doing photos down there is beautiful."
Mount Buninyong and Buninyong Botanic Gardens are other photo location options, Ms Strangwick said.
Nineteen couples have already booked their wedding at Ivory Pavilion, with the first wedding to be held on October 14. The majority of those couples are from Ballarat and surrounding areas.
Ivory Pavilion, which is expected to launch in September, is open for bookings. To inquire, visit www.facebook.com/ivorypavilion
