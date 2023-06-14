In the next two decades Creswick and Clunes will need to create space for 300 new homes and the council is looking for community input to ensure this is developed sustainably.
A major project this year for the Hepburn Shire Council is their township review which will guide growth in towns like Creswick, Clunes and Daylesford until 2050.
The project is in its early stages with the first round of community consultation open until 12pm on June 18.
Two more rounds of consultation are expected during 2023 and then the structure plans should be adopted in early 2024.
The central highlands regional growth plan, put together by the state government in 2014 identifies Creswick as a town experiencing medium growth whereas Clunes is set for limited growth and sustainable change.
Daylesford has been highlighted for limited and contained growth.
The council has identified 300 new dwellings will need to be built in Creswick and Clunes by 2041 which can be contained within the town boundaries by utilising vacant lots and subdivisions.
Residents are asked to be involved by sharing their feedback, particularly one where these developments should go.
This process started in 2022 when Creswick residents provided opinions on their town's growth.
IN THE NEWS:
Key issues raised in this initial consultation included the desire to preserve Creswick's small town feel while also accommodating more housing stock diversity.
The township review will include opportunities to develop more tourism avenues like building on Clunes booktown or innovating Daylesford's spa offering in order to stay competitive in the growing market.
Improving pathways and town connections to activity and open spaces as well as room for trnaposrt development advocacy will be part of the plan, as well as preserving heritage.
Mayor Brian Hood said this will ensure there is certainly around developments.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.