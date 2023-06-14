The Courier
Hepburn Shire 2050 township plan consultation open

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
June 15 2023 - 9:00am
Overview of Creswick in the Hepburn Shire. Picture by Lachlan Bence.
Overview of Creswick in the Hepburn Shire. Picture by Lachlan Bence.

In the next two decades Creswick and Clunes will need to create space for 300 new homes and the council is looking for community input to ensure this is developed sustainably.

