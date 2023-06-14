A Ballarat serial thief, who has pleaded guilty to stealing at least 10 cars, has faced court on multiple other charges.
Georgia Cleary, 28, who appeared via video link from custody, admitted to multiple charges including thefts of vehicles, alcohol and groceries across 2022 and 2023.
The Court heard that on June 20, 2022, Cleary stole a Ford Ranger in Warrenheip which was valued at approximately $40,000.
She then proceeded to steal from multiple petrol stations: on June 28, 2022 at 12:30am she stole $114.75 worth of diesel; and on July 3, 2022 she filled up her vehicle and several containers with $228 worth of fuel and left without paying.
Magistrate Michelle Mykytowycz said she was concerned Cleary had pleaded guilty to motor vehicle theft on 10 different occasions.
"Offenders often forget, for many people their vehicle is their most valuable possession," she said.
According to the police summary, Cleary was also responsible for a string of thefts from Ballarat shops and supermarkets.
On December 23, 2021 she visited Target Ballarat and stole various items including 15 boxes of LEGO, which was valued at approximately $881.
Cleary also stole alcohol from IGA Ballarat on multiple occasions, on July 30 2022, she took over $1,000 worth of alcohol without paying, and stole a further approximately $400 of liquor on February 18 2023.
Magistrate Mykytowycz said the "brazen" thefts had occurred consistently through 2022 and 2023.
"There is a rampant, repetitive disregard of the fact there are businesses being affected by this repetition," she said.
Defence for Cleary said she was suffering from a serious drug habit which had affected her judgment.
The defence said Cleary had good insight while sober, but at the time of the thefts she was using a gram of methamphetamine a day.
"If you're using methamphetamine every day you will be committing regular offences to sustain your habit," the defence said.
Magistrate Mykytowycz adjourned the hearing for sentencing, but said Cleary would face more time in prison.
"In regard to your prior history, just in regards to the theft of motor vehicles you must do more time," she said to the accused.
Cleary, who also pleaded guilty to multiple breaches of intervention orders, will return to court on June 22 for sentencing.
