The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Georgia Cleary pleaded guilty to charges in Ballarat Magistrates Court

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated June 15 2023 - 8:40am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The outside of Ballarat Magistrates' Court where Georgia Cleary pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Picture by Adam Trafford
The outside of Ballarat Magistrates' Court where Georgia Cleary pleaded guilty to multiple charges. Picture by Adam Trafford

A Ballarat serial thief, who has pleaded guilty to stealing at least 10 cars, has faced court on multiple other charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.