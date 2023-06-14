Grampians Health has responded with action to recommendations from the coroner after the deaths of two former patients.
Grampians Health - the successor to Ballarat Health Services - wrote to the coroner saying it "fully accepted" both recommendations.
It comes after a report into 292 recommendations across 121 findings between September 2021 and December 2022. Of those, 67 responses were still under consideration by the court - including a letter from Grampians Health outlining the changes it had made since the death of Taylor Zachary Oliver in 2019.
The 19-year-old died of self-inflicted wounds in his Wendouree home after a two-month decline in his mental health, together with the use of prescription medication and illicit drugs.
The coroner's finding said that on December 1, 2019 his mother found him at home using a bong, which she confiscated. He then went to his bedroom and began a series of self-harm incidents that led to his death.
Two days earlier he had visited the Ballarat Base ED for an ear issue. His mother had also contacted the mental health unit the same day, reporting that his state was deteriorating.
When the findings were handed down in December 2022, the coroner recommended that the mental health unit at the Ballarat Base hospital improve patient safety and responsiveness to clients in crisis.
The coroner also recommended they embed a system and requirement for emergency department staff to notify the hospital's mental health unit when one of their clients came in with mental health concerns.This included incidents when they left the ED without being seen.
Medico-legal Officer Linda Danvers wrote back to the court saying the hospital took the recommendations "very seriously". She told the court the hospital was overseeing a compliance audit of mental health patients turning up to the Ballarat ED - and that this information would be used to amend their mental health triage guide.
The coroner also accepted one of two responses from Grampians Health regarding another case - a man listed as "Mr O" who died of self-harm at his brother's Dimboola home on July 12, 2017.
The coroner's findings stated that he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and was getting limited help through Ballarat Health Services. The findings showed Mr O was at first reluctant to engage with mental health services in Ballarat - and the service response was largely driven by calls from relatives. It also found there were long periods between intake assessments and follow-up visits, with no contact between the mental health service and Mr O.
"It would seem to me somewhat unusual for a 47-year-old man with a partner (of 10 years) who he sees daily, that all family member contact is directed to his parents," consultant psychiatrist Richard Harvey said in the findings."The lack of engagement with the partner - or explanation why they did not engage with the partner - was a missed opportunity."
The coroner recommended Grampians Health develop a policy to engage more family members in the wellbeing of people with a mental illness. It was also recommended that the hospital train staff in dealing with difficult-to-engage people.
Grampians Health chief medical officer Professor Matthew Hadfield said the hospital would also amend its policies for "challenging clients" and would address the "important clinical skills" staff needed.
