A large number of Ballarat's finest singers and musicians performed in two important concerts last weekend.
Vocal ensemble VOX presented a brief history of salon quartet singing with piano accompaniment at the Anglican Cathedral Synod Hall on Saturday night.
On Sunday evening in the Civic Hall the Ballarat Choral Society, with guest soloists and the Ballarat Symphony Orchestra, performed popular highlights from opera, including audience participation in two songs from Lyric Theatre's upcoming production of "The Sound of Music."
The Synod Hall was the ideal venue for four members of VOX, one voice per part, in a program ranging from Haydn to Tchaikovsky. The intimate setting not only brought a closeness to the audience but also a clarity of voice. The harmonic textures were evenly balanced while the individual voices could be clearly understood.
Long-standing VOX members Alison Ho, Lyndell Allen, Kyle Hackwill and Peter Freund were also given solo opportunities, highlighted in "O Schone Nacht" of Brahms. The contrasting character of fun, wit and introspection were well-projected, especially in the Haydn. Wendy Rechenberg provided sympathetic and supportive piano accompaniment.
The Big Sing at the Civic Hall opened with Rossini's overture to "The Thieving Magpie", in a stirring performance from the Ballarat Symphony Orchestra. This was followed by a smorgasbord of popular choruses, solos and two audience singalongs.
The standard remained very high, with guest conductor Richard Mills in charge of the majority of works.
Among the fine soloists Anna Marshall stood out with her performance of "Climb Every Mountain", displaying power and measured control in equal amounts.
