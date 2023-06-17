The Courier
Nature Notes: Dandelion or flatweed?

By Roger Thomas
June 17 2023 - 11:00am
Most of us use the name dandelion for the common lawn and garden weed known correctly as cat's-ear, or more commonly as flatweed. The true dandelion is certainly similar but different. Its flower stems are wider, unbranched and hollow, and usually not erect. Its leaves are softer, with more pointed segments, and not at all bristly. Although common and widespread, the true dandelion is much less abundant than the flatweed.

