Most of us use the name dandelion for the common lawn and garden weed known correctly as cat's-ear, or more commonly as flatweed. The true dandelion is certainly similar but different. Its flower stems are wider, unbranched and hollow, and usually not erect. Its leaves are softer, with more pointed segments, and not at all bristly. Although common and widespread, the true dandelion is much less abundant than the flatweed.
Recent botanical work has resulted in many species of true dandelions (Taraxacum) being described, but the identification of these is not a simple task for amateur botanists. Diagnostic features include shape of the seeds, and colour of the flower stalk and leaf stem.
All our local dandelions are exotic species from Europe, although there are a couple of natives in eastern Victoria. Most of the local ones grow in lawns, gardens and disturbed ground, but a few also venture into intact native grassy forest.
Like the common flatweed, the dandelion is a tap rooted perennial plant. Its flowers, leaves and roots are used by many people worldwide, although not so much in Australia. Flatweed is not used in the same ways.
Both species have similar globular fluffy seedheads. Some dandelions can self-pollinate, resulting in seedlings genetically identically to the parent plant. As well as flatweed or cat's-ear, there are several other introduced weeds that are often confused with the dandelion. The native murnong, or yam daisy, is another example.
Hawks, eagles and owls often attract attention from other birds. The little eagle is a species that attracts more than most. The bird that is most upset by it is the little raven. A little eagle visiting Lake Wendouree last month was being mobbed by a large loose group of 34 little ravens.
The little eagle is an uncommon visitor to Lake Wendouree, where the usual large hawk is the swamp harrier. The swamp harrier's appearance there is often heralded by the loud cries of concerned masked lapwings, as well as the attendance of numerous swallows.
Little eagles seem to attract ravens wherever they occur. The ravens give a special "hawk" cry when large birds of prey appear. This cry often lets bird observers know that a raptor is around. Flying wedge-tailed eagles frequently attract magpies and ravens. These mobbing birds sometimes rise much higher than usual as they escort the raptor from their territories.
The magpie also has its special eagle warning cry.
Sometimes smaller hawks such as black shouldered kite and brown falcon mob larger raptors such as eagles.
These smaller hawks are mobbed by starlings, willie wagtails and others.
I have what I believe is a yellow gum in my garden that has some nasty-looking blobs on its leaves. What are they? N.C., Ross Creek.
These spherical growths are apple galls, caused by the grub of a gall midge.
The midge lays its tiny egg in the leaf tissue, and, as the grub grows, it produces a spherical covering of hardened plant material. Inside is an orange grub, five millimetres or more long.
There are many sorts of galls, in all shapes and sizes. Some of them quite bizarre.
The different gall forming species - often midges and wasps, but sometimes psyllids and other bugs - always produce their distinctive style of gall. Many gall forming grubs are white.
The apple gall seems to prefer planted forms of yellow gum (Eucalyptus leucoxylon).
The gall is well named, found in all shades of apple colour, from green to red.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.