Blazing swords, flaming arrows, fire juggling and smouldering jousting sticks...
Kryal Castle's "Knights of Fire" is back for an eighth year - to complement Ballarat's Winter Festival.
The three-week program of absolutely smokin' activities runs over the Victorian school holidays - plus a third week at the end to cater for families on holiday from New South Wales and South Australia.
The event gets going June 24 and focuses on the story of the Ice Queen, who has gripped the castle in an eternal frost - something only the valiant Sir Hector can halt by battling her Black Knight.
Chief Executive Officer Bart Hamilton said tickets were selling fast.
"We've got two new fire twirlers twice a day, knights fighting with swords that are on fire, sword tricks, the trebuchet will fling flaming objects - and our knights also do a horse jump that's on fire," he said.
"They train the horses up through the year and it's all done safely."
Other demonstrations include a medieval blacksmith, axe throwing and archery.
The smouldering stunts get going from 10am-4pm each day through the school holidays.
One of the highlights will be the "Feast of Fire" - a medieval-themed night on Saturday July 1.
The menu includes roasted red pepper-and-tomato soup, charred pork chops, a delectable s'more platter, flaming cocktails and cinnamon-spiced coffee.
Mr Hamilton said a 10-per-cent discount for visitors booking online was working well.
"Sometimes there are walk-up tickets, but its best to book ahead as these events can sell out."
Meanwhile, Big4 "Tudor Village" accommodation outside the moat at Leigh Creek has been full almost every day since it opened on Good Friday, with 3200 guests to date.
Mr Hamilton said bookings opened a fortnight before day one - and even then, the Tudor Village was fully booked 21 days in advance.
"It was also sold-out during the King's Birthday long weekend," he said.
"At the moment, even on an average weekend, we are definitely booking out of our four-star cabins and tiny homes.
"On weekdays the occupancy is about 65 percent.
"It's reasonably priced - and I think people love the facilities.
"I think people also love the view of the castle and the sunset."
Kryal Castle is already planning additions to the holiday park - including the possibility of a heated pool and spa with views of the sunset.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.