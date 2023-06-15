A 25-year-old Ballarat man is under guard in a Melbourne hospital, after a head-on crash into a power pole in Melbourne's inner north.
Police said the crash happened at 8.45pm Wednesday in Bell Street, Coburg.
"It is believed the male driver was travelling along Bell Street, when he lost control and crashed," officers said.
"The Ballarat man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital under police guard.
"His passenger, a 29-year-old Bendigo woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to hospital."
The driver is assisting police with their enquiries.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
