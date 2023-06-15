The Courier
Ballarat man and Bendigo woman survive crash in Melbourne

By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated June 15 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:42pm
Picture file.

A 25-year-old Ballarat man is under guard in a Melbourne hospital, after a head-on crash into a power pole in Melbourne's inner north.

