THE simple truth of this weekend's home matches should not be lost on the Ballarat Miners men. Win both and you stay in the play-off race, lose both and it's pretty much curtains on the finals.
The Miners have no room to manoeuvre anymore, heading into home matches with North West Tasmania and Mount Gambier in a weekend that should determine their fate once and for all.
At 6-8, two losses will leave them 6-10. Even six wins to finish off the year might not be enough to squeeze into the top eight. at 8-8 the Miners will be a chance of finishing top six and a split result will probably mean they will need to win every game in the run home.
First up is North West Tasmania a team that the Miners have already beaten this year. That night it was a barnstorming final quarter that got the job done. Nine points down at the last change, the Miners rallied to win by 10.
A win on Saturday night is an absolute must. Sunday's clash with Mount Gambier looks the tough game. The Pioneers are 8-5 on the season and look likely to be one of the teams that go deep into the finals.
The Pioneers are on a five-game winning streak and last round had little trouble in its home double disposing of Kilsyth by 22 and Diamond Valley by 14.
Their formline suggests they are an incredibly even team across the board. In their first win last time out, six players scored double figures and in their second match, five players scored more than 13, with 17 being the leading scorer.
Their defence also held up with Jacob Lampkin's 14 rebounds the highlight for his side in the win over Kilsyth and he pulled down another 13 against Diamond Valley.
If the Miners do get the wins here, the draw really does open up in the final six games with three at home and three on the road against sides seemingly out of the finals race in Kilsyth, Geelong and Bendigo. A win on Saturday night will be crucial to get things going again.
