Ballarat Miners play double-header at home in massive NBL1 South

By Greg Gliddon
June 16 2023 - 12:00pm
The Miners will need plenty of spectacular plays from the likes of Amos Brooks to get the job done this weekend. Picture by Adam Trafford
The Miners will need plenty of spectacular plays from the likes of Amos Brooks to get the job done this weekend. Picture by Adam Trafford

THE simple truth of this weekend's home matches should not be lost on the Ballarat Miners men. Win both and you stay in the play-off race, lose both and it's pretty much curtains on the finals.

