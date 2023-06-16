LAUNCESTON'S Keely Froling looms large as the one to stop for the Ballarat Miners women on Saturday night before the reunion with former teammate Isabella Brancatisano on Sunday against the all-conquering Mount Gambier.
It promises to be a huge weekend for the Miners women who will be looking to continue their solid form of the past month which has netted them two wins in their past three matches.
Froling is a match winner at centre for the Tornadoes and she's the type of players the Miners have struggled against, most notably when her twin sister Alicia tore up the court when the Miners lost narrowly to Knox.
At least this time the Miners will have a two-pronged defence, with Tayanna Jones a huge inclusion from when the two sides met earlier in the season and from that Knox game.
Once Saturday is done, it's onto Mount Gambier on Sunday. The Pioneers raided the Miners players over the off-season, snaring point guard Isabella Brancatisano as well as centre Zitina Aokuso.
While Aokuso has battled a foot injury suffered in the WNBL for Townsville and has not yet taken the court this season, Brancatisano looms as an ace in the pack for the visitors.
At 10-3, Mount Gambier looms as a genuine title threat but it is a big weekend for them, also playing a road game on Saturday night against Ringwood before heading to Ballarat.
Last round the Pioneers gave minutes to just seven players, it was enough to get two narrow wins, but depth could be a key for the Miners to cause an upset. Saturday's matches start at 5.30pm while Sunday is from 12pm.
