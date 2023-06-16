The Courier
Ballarat Miners women face big stars and former teammates over NBL1 South double header

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
June 16 2023 - 2:30pm
The tenacious former Ballarat Miner Isabella Brancatisano is just one of a number of players the team will have to keep an eye on this weekend.
LAUNCESTON'S Keely Froling looms large as the one to stop for the Ballarat Miners women on Saturday night before the reunion with former teammate Isabella Brancatisano on Sunday against the all-conquering Mount Gambier.

