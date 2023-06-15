WE MAY be rugging up and covering up more as Ballarat's winter chill sets in, but Cancer Council Victoria is urging residents to check their skin right now - especially the region's men.
Less than one in five men have checked their skin in the past year, new data from an online national survey shows.
The check-in call coincides with international Men's Health Week.
Almost 60 per cent of melanomas reported to the Victorian Cancer Registry in 2021 were diagnosed in men.
The registry also found melanoma likely to be the second highest missed cancer since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cancer Council Victoria chief executive officer Todd Harper said the fast-developing nature of melanoma meant early detection was critical - and it was important to find any potential skin cancers that might have been missed during the pandemic.
"We know that men are twice as likely to lose their life to melanoma compared to women, because of lifestyle habits including spending more time outdoors but also being less likely to seek medical advice if they notice changes," Mr Harper said.
"That is why we are urging men to check their skin and take action."
All residents are urged to monitor any spots that have changed in size or colour or appearance this winter. Skin cancers can also appear as new or unusual looking lumps or sores which do not heal.
People can check in with their general practitioner for a skin check and for any spots of concern.
IN OTHER NEWS
Ballarat federal MP Catherine King publicly spoke out earlier this year about a small, persistent bump under her nose that had been diagnosed as a common skin cancer.
She had undergone a six-week course of immunotherapy face cream largely unnoticed because, at the time, the spot remained covered due to pandemic mask mandates.
The Australian Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister told The Courier the more she spoke to people in her role, the more she realised how widespread the issue was in Australia.
Ms King is part of the Parliamentary Friends of Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness, a campaign led by Ballarat melanoma survivor Jo Stevens who is also a former communications advisor at state and federal government levels.
Cancer Council recommends using sunscreen every day the UV Index forecasts three or above. Sunscreen should still be applied in winter with other forms of sun protection, including sunglasses, when visiting the snow or outside for long periods.
For help to self-check your skin, visit sunsmart.com.au and its Save Your Skin campaign.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.