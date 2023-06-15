BFNL 2023: Lake Wendouree announces interim coach

Lake Wendouree has kept it internal for its Jack Fitzpatrick replacement.
Lake Wendouree has appointed Tim Shearer as interim coach for the remainder of the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League season.
Shearer, who coached Lake Wendouree's under-19 side, assumes the reins from Jack Fitzpatrick who stepped down from the senior coaching role due to work commitments.
Lake Wendouree President Michael Taylor said the whole club was excited by the new setup.
"Tim has got an extensive résumé in junior coaching through AFL Victoria," Taylor said.
"When Jack was away last year Tim did a great job so the boys respect him and his knowledge.
"He'll lead us for the next nine games and that will give us a chance to search for who we want for the future and give us plenty of time until then."
Shearer will be assisted by former Williamstown player Lane Buckwell, Waubra premiership coach Matt James and the highly-experienced Michael James.
"We think we've got a really good structure under Tim for the guys to enjoy," Taylor said.
"We've already had some productive meetings with the playing group and they're excited by the change."
Lake Wendouree's leadership group will lead Shearer's former under-19 side.
"Brayden Helyar and Angus Gove will be coaching the under-19s for the first stanza and we'll see how they go, they might want to keep going but the leadership group are keen to coach the kids," Shearer said.
Lake Wendouree visits East Point on Saturday.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
