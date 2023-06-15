The Courier
Home/News/Business
Business

Earth works start on Winter Valley shopping precinct, Coles

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
June 16 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A look at earthworks this week at the site marked for a supermarket giant and (inset) signage to indicate this. Pictures by Adam Trafford
A look at earthworks this week at the site marked for a supermarket giant and (inset) signage to indicate this. Pictures by Adam Trafford

PRELIMINARY works are underway to deliver a new shopping centre in the city's western growth corridor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.