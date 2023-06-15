PRELIMINARY works are underway to deliver a new shopping centre in the city's western growth corridor.
Land for the proposed shopping site is being levelled off this week in Winter Valley's Alluivum precinct, which runs off Ballarat Cargham-Road.
The Courier understands construction works for the centre are scheduled to begin late this year.
Supermarket giant Coles has been locked in to the shopping centre, situated about halfway between its major rivals' locations in Lucas' Coltman Plaza and Delacombe Town Centre.
Alluvium has also billed a string of small-to-medium retailers, such as food outlets, to set up shop in the centre.
The centre is expected to open in 2025, serving a string of fast-filling new estates in the Alfredton, Lucas, Delacombe and Winter Valley suburbs.
A revamped Coles in Sebastopol - double in its original size, opened one year ago this month. A Winter Valley-based Coles will mark the fifth store for the chain.
Nearby, an IGA mini-mart opened within an APCO in Learmonth Street, Alfredton, in March. This bigger-than-express convenience store was the first APCO of its kind for Ballarat.
Competition for customers in the city's three main shopping precincts has been heating up as The Courier reported last week. Bridge Mall, DTC and Stockland Wendouree are all in various stages of multi-million dollar revamps or expansions in a bid to play on one-stop shops as opposed to the city's emerging destination shopping scenes.
Stockland Wendouree's latest works began a fortnight ago.
IN OTHER NEWS
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.