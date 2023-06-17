The indebted Ballarat Gold Mine is seeing positive results after recent operational changes overseen by administrators.
The latest update to shareholders from the mine's Singapore-based owners states hand held 'air-legging' mining started at the Mount Clear site in May, targeting higher yielding ore with comparatively lower waste including tailings.
It's understood the technique was introduced on the advice of former Centennial Mining chief operating officer Peter Crooks as a way to improve ore grade processed without adversely impacting the capacity of the mine's tailings storage facilities.
Tailings storage remains a major issue for the embattled mining business, which went into voluntary administration more than $30 million in debt in early March and previously received Earth Resources Regulator notices for safety and environmental breaches.
Operations temporarily stopped late last year when existing storage facilities neared capacity.
The City of Ballarat is currently assessing a planning permit application to build a new facility 'TSF4' to increase capacity, which mine manager Dale Rogers has called "essential to ensure the best return for creditors and continued employment of over 200 direct employees".
A June 13 Singapore Exchange announcement states a tender pack has been issued for the construction of the expansion of the existing tailings storage facilities.
A Human Health Risk Assessment submitted to the council earlier this month found the project can proceed without posing an unacceptable risk to the health of the local community.
Mount Clear residents nevertheless remain concerned about the potential impacts of increased air and water pollution and are pushing for an Environmental Effects Statement to assess alternatives.
A public information session on the TSF4 application is scheduled for Monday, June 19 at the Mercure Hotel. Registrations closed on Thursday, June 15.
