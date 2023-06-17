The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Gold Mine targets higher yielding ore with hand held air legging mining technique reducing tailings

KG
By Kirra Grimes
June 18 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat Gold Mine workers in 2019.
Ballarat Gold Mine workers in 2019.

The indebted Ballarat Gold Mine is seeing positive results after recent operational changes overseen by administrators.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.