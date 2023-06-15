Coronal inquest into Ballarat trench collapse deaths to look at rescue attempt

The Courier
Victorian Coroners Court to begin inquest into 2018 Ballarat trench collapse deaths

Alex Dalziel
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 2:37pm
The final chapter of the 2018 Pipecon trench tragedy may be at hand, with a coronial inquiry into the emergency services response into the deaths of the two workers.

