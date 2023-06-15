Four new warehouses | Commercial property

Colliers is excited to offer for sale four brand new premium warehouse development units, with sizes ranging from 183 square metres to 216 square metres (approx.).
These warehouse units are in an Industrial 1 zoning and will consist of quality concrete construction, high clearance roller door access of approximately six metres, high glazed windows ideal for a mezzanine, and an enclosed yard area.
These units are currently under construction, ideally situated in the heart of Delacombe with residential development just metres away. It's also six kilometres from Ballarat's CBD, and in close proximity to exceptional road linkages to the Western Freeway and Western District.
This is an owner/occupier or investment opportunity not to be missed, with the benefit of 50 per cent stamp duty reduction for regional Victoria. It is in close proximity to a major residential catchment and offers an opportunity for businesses to have floor plate flexibility, based in a strategic premier location near trade retail, with the chance to capitalise on diversifying your investment portfolio.
