The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Units 1-12, 14 Concept Drive, Delacombe | Four new warehouses

By Commercial Property
June 15 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Four new warehouses | Commercial property
Four new warehouses | Commercial property
  • Units 1-12, 14 Concept Drive, Delacombe
  • 183 - 216 square metres each
  • From $476,000 + GST each
  • Agency: Colliers
  • Agent: James Lawson on 0488 167 173
  • Inspect: By appointment

Colliers is excited to offer for sale four brand new premium warehouse development units, with sizes ranging from 183 square metres to 216 square metres (approx.).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.