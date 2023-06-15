Impressive, inside and out | Feature property

This brand new house offers more than meets the eye, with soaring roof lines, stone benches throughout and no expense spared when it comes to fittings and fixtures.
Oozing quality, class and timeless elegance, the heart of the home is truly is an entertainer's dream. Standout features include a waterfall stone island bench with breakfast bar and all the appliances you would expect in a home of this calibre, including a butler's pantry complete with double sink and an abundance of storage.
Embracing modern open plan living, the kitchen is complemented by an impressive dining area, providing enough space for the entire family. There is also a spacious living zone.
The main bedroom has an oversized walk-in robe and luxurious ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles, twin basins, ample storage, and a separate toilet and shower.
The other three bedrooms all have built-in robes, there's a purpose-built separate study zone and an exquisite central main bathroom.
An undercover entertaining area flows directly from the internal dining area and the double remote garage has direct internal access.
Nestled between Lucas Shopping Complex and the Delacombe Town Centre precinct, the property sits in an enviable location. With construction recently completed, why build when you can move straight in.
