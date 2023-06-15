The Courier
30 Cumberland Boulevard, Winter Valley | Impressive, inside and out

By Feature Property
June 15 2023 - 4:30pm
Impressive, inside and out | Feature property
  • 30 Cumberland Boulevard, Winter Valley
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 2
  • $750,000 - $825,000
  • Agency: Ray White
  • Agents: Mark Williams on 0418 363 633 or Jo Thornton on 0409 356 478
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11.30am - noon

This brand new house offers more than meets the eye, with soaring roof lines, stone benches throughout and no expense spared when it comes to fittings and fixtures.

