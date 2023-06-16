Ballarat Football Netball League action returns following the King's Birthday bye with a big-time clash between North Ballarat and Darley at Mars Stadium.
East Point also has the chance to return to the top six with four of five round eight matches taking place in Ballarat.
BFNL ROUND NINE FIXTURE
Read up on The Courier's game-by-game previews for the weekend's action.
At Maddingley Park
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 13, 2022 - Bacchus Marsh 8.19 (67) d Melton South 5.5 (35)
After going winless through their opening six games, Jason Williams' Cobras have the chance to make it two wins in a row when struggling Melton South comes to town.
Ryan Hoy will lead Melton South as sole coach for the first time this season with the club parting ways with Jason Williams before the bye.
A win for Bacchus Marsh would see it leapfrog Lake Wendouree into ninth.
At Alfredton Rec Reserve
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 17, 2022 - Ballarat 17.10 (112) d Sunbury 11.10 (76)
The Swans welcome back their skipper Will Garner alongside young gun Paddy Simpson, but Sunbury remains favourites for the Alfredton clash.
Ballarat heads into round nine after a two-week break while the Lions boast back-to-back wins against Bacchus Marsh and Redan.
The second half of the season should be a lot more positive for Ballarat as some crucial players eye returns from injury.
At Mars Stadium
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 18, 2022 - Darley 15.10 (100) d North Ballarat 12.10 (82)
Originally scheduled for Darley Park, the move to Mars Stadium would have added some hope to North Ballarat's chances, but Dan Jordan's Devils have comfortably shown they are not afraid of the extra travel this season.
The Roosters' chances could rest on Cam McCallum's shoulders with the league's premier ruck ready to be the game-changer on Saturday.
Darley heads in slightly undermanned, but nothing has fazed the red-hot Devils so far this season.
North Ballarat's big guns in Stewart Crameri, Simon McCartin and Jack Riding all line up on Saturday.
At Eastern Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 16, 2022 - East Point 17.15 (117) d Lake Wendouree 13.12 (90)
Tim Shearer steps in to the senior role at Lake Wendouree following Jack Fitzpatrick's departure while new recruit Felix Fogaty makes his senior debut against his junior club.
It has been over a month since the Roos last tasted success as they went into the break on a three-game losing streak.
East Point could jump back into the top six if Redan falls short against Sebastopol.
At Clarke Oval
LAST TIME THEY MET: Rd 13, 2022 - Sebastopol 12.15 (87) d Redan 5.5 (35)
Redan has failed to live up to the hype when matching up against the league's top sides but round nine brings another opportunity.
The Lions' four wins have come against sides lower than them on the ladder, with losses to North Ballarat, Melton and Sunbury.
The Sebastopol clash at City Oval, fresh off the break, is the perfect chance for Learmonth's Lions to show what they are capable of.
RD 1 REVIEW: Sebastopol reveals star ruck in dazzling debut
RD 2 REVIEW: Game-changer Crameri leads Roosters over rivals
RD 3 REVIEW: Bloods prove the league still runs through them
RD 4 REVIEW: Redan avoids almighty upset
RD 5 REVIEW: Lakers' 393-day winless streak finally over
RD 6 REVIEW: Redan sends message, Roosters rout Swans
RD 7 REVIEW: Roosters arrive as premiership contenders
RD 8 REVIEW: Darley has eyes on bigger prize
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.