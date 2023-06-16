The Courier
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Sports Affairs

BFNL 2023: Action returns with eyes on Mars Stadium | Round nine previews

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated June 16 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jack Riding is in for a massive clash between North Ballarat and Darley. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Jack Riding is in for a massive clash between North Ballarat and Darley. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Ballarat Football Netball League action returns following the King's Birthday bye with a big-time clash between North Ballarat and Darley at Mars Stadium.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.