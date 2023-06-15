Marie Bunton made the news when she was 16-years-old after undergoing Australian-first heart surgery to repair a congenital heart defect.
Eleven years earlier, in 1947, her parents were told the newly-diagnosed heart condition of their five-year-old was inoperable and she would never live a normal life.
Ms Bunton, then Marie Donovan from Learmonth, had been taken to the local doctor suffering from pneumonia when they found the pulmonary valve in her heart was defective, not opening wide enough to allow normal blood flow between the heart and lungs.
Rushed to The Alfred hospital in Melbourne, the little girl underwent surgery but doctors found there was nothing they could do.
After 11 years of six-monthly visits to The Alfred for monitoring, and occasional stays for other tests, the family received a letter from surgeons stating they could now operate.
"I remember screaming at that point," Ms Bunton said.
"In those days I don't think the communication and explanation was the same as it was today but I had to do it, I had to go.
"The surgeon wrote personally to Mum and Dad and said it's time Marie has this operation as she will want to get married and have kids."
It's a surgery now that is commonplace and some heart valve repairs or replacements can even be carried out through keyhole surgery.
But Ms Bunton's surgery, made possible because her surgeon had recently returned from studying in London and the use of a new type of anaesthetic which gave doctors more time to repair the valve, made headlines at the time.
"I'm not as good as everybody else but it was a success in the doctors' eyes and made a bit of history," Ms Bunton said.
Her story was told in newspapers and on television.
"They wheeled me in so I could watch myself on television," Ms Bunton said.
It was a four-week stay in hospital after the operation, and a further week before she was allowed to return home to Learmonth.
"With the recovery there wasn't much to gauge from. I was frightened to walk across the road when I got home, but I just got on with it," Ms Bunton said.
Ms Bunton does not remember her heart problem causing many problems as a young child, but as she got older she recalls collapsing while playing tennis and under other exertion.
"There was a lot of puffing ... but Mum and Dad never stopped me from doing anything," she said.
It was different after the operation, but the future was still unknown.
"At that point I didn't even finish my schooling ... Mum and Dad didn't really know what the future was," Ms Bunton said.
"The positive out of it all though is it probably helped a million other people along the way."
Ms Bunton went on to have three children, a long career, many interests and retired six years ago before moving back to Ballarat.
She has been on blood pressure tablets "for many years" but until recently when she was diagnosed with a lung disease she has been in relatively good health.
Sadly the lung disease means she's had to give up playing golf, which she took up in 1978 when her youngest son started school, but she still goes to the gym every week.
Today is Hero 4 Heartkids Day, raising funds to support children with congenital heart conditions.
