UPDATED:
The 34 child sex offence charges former Ballarat High School teacher Damien Woods is facing have been revealed.
The charges relate to incidents between January 1 2019 and December 26 2022, with the majority of offences occurring between August and December 2022.
The charges relate to interactions between Woods and at least one teenage student under his care.
They include sexual touching of a child, engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child and sexual penetration of a child.
He has also been charged with the possession and production of child abuse material.
On Thursday June 15, Woods appeared in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link, defence for Woods indicated he may plead guilty to the numerous offences.
The matter was adjourned after both parties sought further time to negotiate a plea offer.
Following his arrest on January 19, it was confirmed Woods was no longer working at Ballarat High School and the Department of Education had suspended him from teaching.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
According to the Victorian Institute of Teaching's register of disciplinary action, Mr Woods' registration has been suspended since February 22.
Magistrate Ronald Saines extended Woods' bail and instructed him to appear in person when the matter resumes on August 24.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.