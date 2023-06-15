Unlocking success in property investment with Connor Absolum and Pinnacle Choice

Pinnacle Choice believe even in uncertain times, money can still be made within certain markets in the investment industry. Picture Shutterstock

In the unpredictable world of property investment, finding a reliable and trustworthy partner is often the key to success.



Enter Pinnacle Choice, a small family business based in Melbourne that has been making waves by helping everyday Australians achieve financial prosperity through strategic property investments.

Despite opening its doors just two months before the infamous Victorian lockdowns, Pinnacle Choice has already assisted over a hundred families in growing stable wealth through their expertise in the property market.

The Pinnacle Choice approach

Pinnacle Choice's approach revolves around educating their clients that even in uncertain times, money can still be made within certain markets in the investment industry.



By employing diversification, combative strategies, and simplicity, the team at Pinnacle Choice has effectively guided their clients through the complexities of the housing market, enabling them to generate generous returns and stable passive income.

With soaring interest rates and a shortage of homes to accommodate the rapidly growing population, there has never been a more opportune time to enter the property market.



At the helm of Pinnacle Choice is Connor Absolum, a true leader who places customer care at the core of the company's service. Ethical, safe, and honest dealings with clients are fundamental principles that drive Pinnacle Choice's operations.

Why work with Pinnacle Choice

To ensure the highest level of service and quality, Pinnacle Choice limits the number of clients they take on annually, allowing them to maintain their commitment to excellence. If you are interested in entering the property market and seeking a supportive and experienced team to guide you along the way, Pinnacle Choice should be your first call.

The combined experience held by the team at Pinnacle Choice is truly impressive. With expertise ranging from property management to 20 years as a Senior Property Consultant, they have the knowledge and skills to assist clients at every stage of their property investment journey.

From selecting the right property to final inspections and handovers, Pinnacle Choice provides comprehensive support. Moreover, their extensive network of affiliates ensures that clients have access to professionals in finance and legal industries when needed, keeping them in control of the process and experience.

Standing above the competition in the property investment industry

One aspect that truly sets Pinnacle Choice apart is the accessibility of their management team. Instead of being shuffled around or directed to dead-end channels, clients have the privilege of speaking directly to the senior management team and director.

This proactive approach ensures efficient communication and a personalised experience, making Pinnacle Choice a standout in the industry. Their dedication to providing a personal and affordable service has allowed them to weather the storms of a pandemic, global conflicts, and a challenging inflation period.

The driving force behind the establishment of Pinnacle Choice was the motivation to address the neglect, financial risks, and poor decision-making prevalent in other investment firms across Melbourne.

Father and son duo, Scott and Connor Absolum, witnessed firsthand the consequences of greed and were determined to create a more ethical and honest alternative at an affordable rate. Pinnacle Choice was born out of the belief that every client walking through their doors deserves a fair and successful investment experience.

The future looks bright for Pinnacle Choice

Looking ahead, Pinnacle Choice has exciting plans in store for the coming years. With two events scheduled for 2023 and an additional four lined up for 2024, they are collaborating with their affiliates to present "The Evolving Market" event series at various venues across Melbourne.

These events aim to raise awareness and provide valuable information to the general public about property investment in Australia. Moreover, attendees will have the unique opportunity to meet the team behind Pinnacle Choice in person, forging connections and building trust.

Conclusion

In a market often marred by uncertainty and complexity, Pinnacle Choice and its visionary leader, Connor Absolum, have emerged as beacons of trust, expertise, and integrity. Their dedication to client success, combined with a personal and affordable service, has earned them a stellar reputation in the industry.

If you're seeking to unlock wealth and success through property investment, Pinnacle Choice should be your choice. Contact them today and embark on a prosperous investment journey with a team that truly cares about your financial future.

