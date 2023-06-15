The woman involved in a Bunkers Hill crash in which a 24-year-old Mount Clear woman died and a child was seriously injured has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving charges.
Kathleen Cahill, 34, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday via video link to lodge her plea of not guilty.
She faces one charge of dangerous driving in a manner causing death and two charges of dangerous driving in a manner causing serious injury.
It is alleged Cahill failed to give way at the intersection at Greenhalghs Road on June 27, 2022, as she was driving along Finchs Road at about 4.50pm.
A primary school-aged girl, who was also a passenger in the same vehicle as the deceased, was seriously injured and taken to hospital via helicopter.
The male driver in the same car was not seriously injured.
The court heard Cahill had been feeling ill in the lead up to Thursday's hearing and sought leave from the court to plead not guilty remotely.
Cahill's lawyer told the court the defence would not seek to cross-examine any witnesses ahead of the matter heading to the County Court for a jury trial, and was in discussions with prosecution about further evidence.
Witnesses and family members of the woman who died in the incident were present in court to hear the proceedings.
One witness spoke to Magistrate Ronald Saines directly about the ongoing impact the crash had on her mental health.
"I suffered with a young girl dying in my arms," the witness said.
"It has affected me considerably, I haven't been able to move on, neither has her mother."
Cahill was granted bail on January 20. Her bail conditions did not include a prohibition on driving.
Thursday's proceedings were a committal hearing, with the matter to progress to the County Court.
The matter will reappear in court on October 20.
