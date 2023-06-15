The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Woman pleads not guilty to dangerous driving charges following Bunker Hill fatal

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
June 15 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police blocking Finchs Road at the Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection on June 27, 2022. Picture by Nieve Walton.
Police blocking Finchs Road at the Ballarat-Carngham Road intersection on June 27, 2022. Picture by Nieve Walton.

The woman involved in a Bunkers Hill crash in which a 24-year-old Mount Clear woman died and a child was seriously injured has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.