A large short-stay accommodation complex could be built at a historic church site in Daylesford.
The planning permit application proposes the conversion of the former St Andrew's Presbyterian Church into two one-bedroom apartments and common areas.
Behind the church, two two- storey apartment blocks would be built, accommodating 10 one-bedroom apartments and an underground garage. Associated vegetation is to be removed.
Built in 1904, the Gothic church at 19a Camp Street has not been used since 2002. It sits beside the manse, which has previously been subdivided from the church, and is currently used for holiday accommodation.
"(The church) has fallen into a state of disrepair with frequent trespassing and vandalism occurring," the application says.
"The current proposal aims to adapt the church in a compatible and sensitive manner in order to secure a long-term use, improve the building condition and avoid further deterioration."
The site's redevelopment for the purpose of short-stay accommodation would "maximise opportunities for tourism" in the shire.
"The outcome of the proposal will retain and revive the church, its significant internal features and its strong presentation to the east side of Camp Street, while securing its longevity through a sustainable new use and preventing further deterioration and vandalism," the application says.
The church is subject to the Heritage Overlay within the Hepburn Planning Scheme. It is proposed an 1860s mullock heap, partly on the site, is to be cut and filled.
"While the new buildings will inevitably be visible on the site, they are appropriately set back, responsive in siting and scale, and will provide a neutral and recessive backdrop to the church," the application says.
In 2003, the Hepburn Shire Council refused a planning application for the redevelopment of the church on the grounds it was inconsistent with State and Local Planning Policy frameworks and the site's significant and nearby heritage values.
The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal upheld the council's decision. The proposal included demolishing the Sunday school (1863 timber church) and constructing eight dwellings behind the church.
Another planning application was lodged with the council in 2006 to demolish the Sunday school, convert the church into three one-bedroom units and construct four freestanding dwellings behind the church.
The council granted a planning permit with conditions but the permit, now expired, was never acted upon.
The dilapidated Sunday school building collapsed during a storm event at the end of 2021 and was demolished upon the council's direction.
The proposed redevelopment includes retention of the church's timber joinery around the former pulpit and choir area, timber roof trusses and brackets, stained-glass windows and organ.
The planning application is being advertised until June 29.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.