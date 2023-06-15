There will be no industrial action taken at Sovereign Hill after employees voted to accept a new enterprise agreement.
The outdoor museum's union members threatened to strike after negotiations for a new enterprise agreement reached a stalemate on June 2.
Industrial action at the state's top tourist attraction could have included bans on wearing costumes and being photographed by visitors, and a strike.
Staff had asked for a pay rise to keep pace with unprecendented cost of living pressures. Bargaining for a new agreement took 11 months.
In a statement provided to The Courier on Thursday afternoon, Sovereign Hill Museums Association welcomed a "yes" vote result to accept the new three-year enterprise agreement offer put to staff covered by the previous agreement.
Chief executive officer Sara Quon said the yes vote for the offer meant there would be no industrial action taken at Sovereign Hill.
"This offer was the most generous offer possible and clears the way for a better future for our people and our operations," Ms Quon said.
"We value our team immensely and look forward to moving on with confidence as we deliver a brilliant Winter Wonderlights event for our visitors.
"I'd also like to thank everyone involved in the bargaining processes that has now drawn to a close."
Before the ongoing dispute resolved, Media, Entertainment and Arts Alliance crew and sport section director Kelly Wood said the offer from management was well below the increase of the Consumer Price Index of 6.8 per cent over the past 12 months.
She said Sovereign Hill management had proposed replacing paid staff with unpaid volunteers if union members did not accept the offer.
The MEAA said the offer included failing to reinstate penalty rates on weekends.
