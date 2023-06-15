The Courier
Ballarat's Sovereign Hill employees accept new enterprise agreement

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
Updated June 15 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:45pm
Sovereign Hill employees have voted to accept a new enterprise agreement.
Sovereign Hill employees have voted to accept a new enterprise agreement.

There will be no industrial action taken at Sovereign Hill after employees voted to accept a new enterprise agreement.

